Edwards rushed the ball 16 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to Jacksonville.
Edwards dominated work out of the Baltimore backfield, as no other running back recorded more than two carries in the game. His actual performance wasn't all that inspiring and was largely salvaged by a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the fourth quarter. However, Edwards was inefficient and also lost a key fumble moments after his touchdown, which led directly to Baltimore's loss. Until J.K. Dobbins (knee) is able to return, the team doesn't have great options to supplant Edwards as the lead back, so he should continue to see consistent work for the time being.