Edwards rushed the ball eight times for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers. He added one catch on one reception for 11 yards.

Edwards was limited to single-digit carries for only the third time this season, as Lamar Jackson and Keaton Mitchell both out-paced him. The latter is particularly concerning, as Mitchell has generally been a more efficient runner than Edwards, and he could becpme more incorporated into the offense down the stretch. Even if that's the case, Edwards should retain his goal-line role, giving him a decent chance to find the end zone on a weekly basis.