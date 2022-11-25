The Ravens list Edwards (hamstring/knee) as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
Even though Edwards carries a designation into the weekend, he looks to be on track to put an end to his two-game absence Sunday. After opening the week as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Edwards upgraded to full activity on Thursday and Friday. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged prior to Friday's session that he's hopeful Edwards will suit up this weekend, though the running back's status won't be officially clarified until the Ravens release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Edwards is cleared to play against the Jaguars, he should settle back in as the Ravens' lead option on the ground.