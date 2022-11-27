Edwards (hamstring/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
After missing the Ravens' last two games due to the pair of injuries, Edwards practiced as a limited participant Wednesday before upgrading to full activity Thursday and Friday. The increased practice reps weren't enough for Edwards to avoid taking a questionable tag into the weekend, but he'll avoid the inactive list and should serve as the Ravens' lead running back Sunday while J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on injured reserve. Over two appearances this season, Edwards has carried 27 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but he hasn't recorded a reception across 39 snaps on offense.