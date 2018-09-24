Coach John Harbaugh said Hurst (foot) could return to practice this week.

Now a full month removed from surgery to address a stress fracture in his foot, Hurst is unlikely to be available for Week 4 against the Steelers even if he resumes practicing within the next few days. A more reasonable target date would be Week 5, at which point he'd take his place in a timeshare with Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and fellow rookie Mark Andrews. Though he seemingly has the highest ceiling of the bunch, Hurst doesn't project for an every-down role as a rookie, and he'd be lucky to draw more than three or four targets per game.

