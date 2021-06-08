Head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated Tuesday that Dobbins has made significant progress as a receiver in the passing game, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Dobbins displayed explosiveness as a runner last season (6.0 YPC) but appears to be targeting additional reps by enhancing his abilities as a receiver in the passing game. This is especially important to point out given that Harbaugh also emphasized Tuesday getting running backs involved more in the passing game in 2021. Dobbins saw his workload increase down the stretch last season, averaging 12.8 carries for 82.5 yards and 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game over his final six games played, which could signal a breakout sophomore campaign for him. However, the Ravens also recently committed to Gus Edwards for another two seasons as well, so Dobbins is set to have competition for reps for seasons to come.