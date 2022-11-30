Dobbins (knee) was spotted practicing Wednesday, indicating the Ravens have designated him for return from injured reserve, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

As promised by head coach John Harbaugh earlier this week, Dobbins' return to practice gives the Ravens a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Dobbins hasn't played since Week 6 while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on the same left knee in which he suffered an ACL tear last August. With his recovery from the minor surgery seemingly going well, Dobbins should rejoin Baltimore's backfield within the next few weeks, possibly as soon as this Sunday against the Broncos. It's unclear how he'll split work with Gus Edwards and the team's other running backs, at least initially, but Dobbins typically has been viewed as the lead back in Baltimore when healthy.