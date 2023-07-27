Armour-Davis (hip) participated during Ravens' camp Wednesday, Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Armour-Davis has been recovering from injuring his hip during Week 4 of last year but has since had enough time to move past the issue. The second-year cornerback will compete for a starting position in the Baltimore secondary ahead of the coming season.
