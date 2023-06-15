Armour-Davis (hip) is expected to return for the Ravens' training camp according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Armour-Davis was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury during Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season and he's still recovering from the issue. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in the first four games for Baltimore last year, tallying six tackles, one pass break up and one tackle for loss. Expect the Alabama product to compete for a depth role in the Ravens' secondary once he's healthy again.