Mitchell had four carries for 43 yards on seven snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The third-year back was more involved in the offense in the first game coming out of the bye, and he showed the burst that was his calling card before his season-ending injury as a rookie in 2023. Mitchell peeled off a 25-yard run in the third quarter that helped set up a field goal to go up by two scores. He was also effective on special teams with 66 return yards on two returns. Seven snaps is not enough to get Mitchell on the radar in redraft leagues just yet, but his usage is worth monitoring going forward. The Ravens head to Miami to face the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.