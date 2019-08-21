Dixon (knee) returned to practice Tuesday for a joint session with the Eagles, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon appeared to play through the injury during Thursday's preseason win over Green Bay, getting some work with the first-team offense en route to finishing with six carries for 14 yards and one catch for nine yards. It isn't clear if he'll be available for Thursday's exhibition versus Philadelphia, but the usage last week at least suggests Dixon is on track for a roster spot -- something that came into question after the Ravens used a fourth-round pick on Justice Hill. The team's run-first approach makes it easy enough to justify a roster with four running backs -- Dixon, Hill, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

