Jackson (back) didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Throughout the season, Jackson has often received rest days during the Ravens' first practice of a given week, but his absence Tuesday is the result of a legitimate injury. After sustaining a bruised back in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots, Jackson was unable to return to the contest, leaving Tyler Huntley to direct the offense for the rest of the night. The Ravens are viewing Jackson as day-to-day with the hope that he'll be ready to go for this Saturday's game at Green Bay, but he may need to fit in some on-field work Wednesday or Thursday in order to get the green light to play. Per Shaffer, offensive coordinator Todd Monken wouldn't tip his hand regarding who would start under center for Week 17, instead saying that the Ravens have confidence in both Jackson or Huntley.