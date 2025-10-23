Jackson (right hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited practices are encouraging with regard to Jackson's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Bears, but the star QB presumably will need to practice fully Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation. Per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, offensive coordinator Todd Monken noted after Thursday's session that Jackson looked "really good" and took a step forward, while implying that the QB's Week 8 availability is in his own hands. "If he says he's ready to go, I'm ready to go," Monken added.