Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that he's uncertain whether Jackson (ankle) will be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I don't know the chances yet," Minter said. "We're still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that, just dealing with a little bit of an ankle and we'll kind of see where that shakes out."

After sitting out the entire second half of Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans due to the left ankle injury he sustained late in the second quarter, Jackson was spotted in a walking boot following the contest. The Ravens are tentatively Jackson as day-to-day, with Minter noting that at the very least, the quarterback's injury isn't "going to be crazy long-term." The team should have a better feel for Jackson's status once the results of the MRI he underwent Monday are available, and Minter expressed confidence in backup Tyler Huntley's ability to step in and direct the offense in the event the two-time MVP is unable to play Week 5.