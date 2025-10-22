Jackson (hamstring) was present for Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per Hensley, this marks the first time Jackson has been on the field since he injured his hamstring Sep 28. In his return to the mix, it appears as though Jackson will be limited in practice, with the QB's official participation level slated to be revealed after the session concludes. In his absence, the Ravens -- who had a Week 7 bye -- have gone 0-2 with Cooper Rush as their starter.