Jackson (ankle) is not dealing with a long-term injury, but he has "only an outside chance to play" in Week 5 and "could end up missing multiple games," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson is believed to be dealing with a sprain, but the report indicates it's more likely than not he will sit out Baltimore's upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup with Atlanta -- and he may miss more time beyond that. Jackson's participation -- or lack thereof -- in practice this week will likely determine his availability for Week 5, and if he is unable to go Tyler Huntley would be next in line at the signal-caller spot.