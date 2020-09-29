Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed nine times for 83 yards, but lost one of his two fumbles.

Jackson and the Ravens' high-flying offense was grounded in uncharacteristic fashion in Monday's much-anticipated tussle. Whereas opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes totaled over 400 yards and five touchdowns, Jackson failed to even top 100 passing yards. Along with that career low, Jackson also needed until the fourth quarter to score Baltimore's first offensive touchdown, a five-yard pass to tight end Nick Boyle. If there was any silver lining, Jackson at least had a big game running the ball, setting a new season high while topping 75 rushing yards for the 13th time of his career. Nonetheless, after falling flat in Monday's matchup, Jackson will undoubtedly be eager to return to his MVP best in Week 4 versus Washington.