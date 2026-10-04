Jackson (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after Sunday's 24-18 victory against the Titans, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson didn't play after halftime in Week 4 after he was sacked late in the second quarter, but what a first half it was: 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-for-20 passing and two rushes for 20 yards. Backup QB Tyler Huntley handled the entire second half, completing eight of nine passes for 63 yards and turning four carries into 16 yards. Head coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism about Jackson's health concern afterward, telling Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com that the team considered allowing its No. 1 signal-caller to return to action. Ultimately, Minter and company opted against it, and Jackson's status now will be monitored in the coming days to see if he may be in danger of missing any more time.