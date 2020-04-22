Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Envisions less running
Jackson is aiming to run less and rely more on his arm moving forward, he said during a video conference with the Ravens on Tuesday.
Jackson's video call covered plenty of ground, including his focus on the mental aspects of the game during the offseason considering the physical limitations in place due to COVID-19. The reigning MVP also alluded to a style change in the future in which he leans more on his weapons in the passing game and lets his running backs take the brunt of the rushing workload. "We're going to have even more receivers...We're going to be pretty good. I don't think I'll be running a lot," Jackson said. Jackson's athleticism makes him a nightmare to defend, but his career longevity will be extended if running is less of a staple in his game. He had 176 rushing attempts in 2019, which was nearly 70 more than the next highest number of rushes by a quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...