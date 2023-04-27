Jackson has agreed to a five-year deal to remain with the Ravens.
Jackson's previously uncertain status for the coming season has now gained clarity, with the team confirming that the star QB is slated to ink a five-year agreement with the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Earlier this offseason, Jackson -- who the Ravens placed their $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on -- had requested a trade, but he's sticking with the team after all. Now past the sprained PCL that ended his 2022 campaign, the 26-year-old is slated to continue to helm a Baltimore offense that bolstered its pass-catching corps earlier this month by signing veteran wideout Odell Beckham.
