Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Jackson (hamstring) may not be ready to return against the Bears on Sunday.

Jackson was able to practice in full Friday after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions. However, Rapoport notes that the eighth-year quarterback ran the scout team during Friday's practice, an indication that Jackson may not be ready to return from a hamstring injury until the Ravens' Week 9 road clash against the Dolphins on Thursday. Official word on Jackson's status for Week 8 should be closely monitored prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff; if he's inactive, then Tyler Huntley -- who was signed from the practice squad to the Ravens' active roster Friday -- would start against Chicago while Cooper Rush serves as the backup.