Jackson (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson hasn't been a stranger to the injury report this season, and this week was no different when he didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue. After ending it with back-to-back full sessions, though, he's in the clear for Week 12 action. He'll be working without WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) on Sunday, but Jackson will be facing a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most TD passes (18) to opposing QBs in 10 contests.