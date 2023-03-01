Speaking at the Combine on Wednesday, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that he remains optimistic the team will reach a long-term extension with Jackson, according to Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com.

DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh expressed their support for Jackson in press conferences on Wednesday, and both said the same things back in January after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs. "We want to do what's best for the club," DeCosta said at the Combine. "We're trying to do what we can for Lamar. We want to make everybody happy. We want to make the Ravens happy. I want to make owner Steve Bisciotti happy. I want to make Lamar happy. I want to make our fans happy." The two sides seem far apart in contract talks, but the Ravens have made it clear they'll use the franchise tag if it comes to that.