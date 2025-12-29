Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson's (back) status for next Sunday's game against the Steelers is to be determined, but the Ravens should have a better idea Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson didn't practice at all last week, but Harbaugh did say Jackson felt a lot better at the end of the week than he did immediately following the Week 16 defeat. Jackson is dealing with a lower-back contusion. Tyler Huntley started in Jackson's place Saturday against the Packers and was efficient handing the ball off to Derrick Henry. Huntley also completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, adding 60 rushing yards of his own on eight attempts.