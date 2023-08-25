Jackson won't play in Saturday's preseason finale in Tampa Bay, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jackson and other veteran starters have been held out all preseason and will now have two full weeks to prepare for a Sept. 10 home game against the Texans. With RB J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) both practicing of late, Jackson may have all his key targets available at the start of the regular season. The Ravens are expected to throw more under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but Jackson's running will still figure in prominently even if he has to do more on scrambles and less on designed runs.