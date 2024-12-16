Andrews brought in both targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Andrews' 13-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter had extra significance, as it made the veteran tight end the Ravens' all-time leader in touchdowns catches with 48. Andrews was quiet the remainder of the afternoon, but he's now scored in three straight games heading into a Week 16 home matchup against the Steelers on Saturday afternoon.