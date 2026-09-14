Andrews secured four of six targets for 49 yards in the Ravens' 41-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Andrews commemorated his return to a clear-cut TE1 role with a strong season-opening performance, finishing second in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets on the afternoon. The veteran flashed his customary chemistry with Lamar Jackson, and while his elevated involvement in the air attack was encouraging, it bears noting that it was partly due to Zay Flowers' early exit due to a hamstring injury. Flowers' injury could linger, however, so Andrews should remain an appealing option at his position in a Week 2 home matchup against the Saints next Sunday.