Ali was Baltimore's primary kick returner Sunday against the Bills, racking up 167 yards on six opportunities. He added one carry for five yards.

Baltimore gave Ali the nod over Keaton Mitchell as the third active running back. Ali only saw one snap on offense, but he did impress on special teams as he routinely set Baltimore up in good field position. With Derrick Henry and Justice Hill both healthy, it's difficult to project much work for a No.3 running back in Baltimore. It will be worth monitoring whether Baltimore gives Ali another go in Week 2 against Cleveland, or sees what it has with Mitchell in the kick returner/depth running back role.