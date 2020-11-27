Griffin could start at quarterback Sunday against the Steelers after Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The status of Sunday's game is in doubt as the Ravens deal with a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff, but Griffin could serve as the starting quarterback with both Jackson and Trace McSorley unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. If the Ravens don't take the field Sunday, the club has a short week prior to playing the Cowboys on Dec. 3. Griffin has taken just 17 snaps for Baltimore this year, completing one of his three passes for nine yards and one interception while rushing five times for one yard.