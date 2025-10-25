Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Lamar Jackson (hamstring) may not be ready to return from a two-game absence against the Bears on Sunday, which would put Huntley in position to make his first start of the season.

Although Jackson managed to log a full practice Friday, Rapoport relays that the star quarterback worked exclusively with the scout team, which indicates that he may not be ready to return from a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Huntley was signed off the practice squad to the Ravens' active roster Friday, and head coach John Harbaugh noted that Huntley would be in line to start Sunday against Chicago if Jackson was not cleared to play, with Cooper Rush -- who started in Weeks 5 and 6 -- serving as the backup. Huntley had a 2-3 record across five starts with the Dolphins during the 2024 regular season and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while turning 26 carries in 135 yards and two scores.