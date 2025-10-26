Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and added 53 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

Facing a Chicago defense missing all three of its starting cornerbacks, Huntley has little trouble finding whatever receivers he wanted, including backup tight end Charlie Kolar for a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter, while still getting a healthy cut of Baltimore's ground-heavy game plan. It's unclear whether Lamar Jackson (hamstring) will be able to return in Week 9, but if Huntley is under center again, he'll be taking on a Dolphins defense that's been vulnerable this season, although it'll be coming off a strong performance against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.