Flowers (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Flowers endured practice restrictions during Week 5 prep, only this week he was dealing with a foot injury as opposed to the hamstring issue that had plagued him since the season opener. Despite Flowers entering the weekend as questionable to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that the wide receiver was slated to suit up. Now that that's been confirmed, Flowers may have less sway in fantasy terms with QB Tyler Huntley directing the offense instead of Lamar Jackson (ankle), the latter of whom is inactive.