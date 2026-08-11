Ravens' Zay Flowers: Making return to practice

Flowers (quadriceps) will take part in Tuesday's practice, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Flowers could be in store for limited reps Tuesday after he exited Saturday's session due to a left quad contusion, but his presence on the field in any capacity suggests the Ravens aren't viewing the injury as a major concern. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old landed a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million, solidifying his standing as the Ravens' No. 1 wideout both this season and beyond.