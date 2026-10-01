Flowers (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited Wednesday, Flowers upgraded to full participation Thursday, putting him on track to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans. The speedy wideout injured his hamstring in the season opener against the Colts and sat out the Week 2 loss to the Saints before returning for the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. Despite missing a game, Flowers easily leads the team with 234 receiving yards.