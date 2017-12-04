Redskins' Byron Marshall: Sees more work Thursday
Marshall ran the ball four times for 12 yards and hauled in five of six targets for 24 yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.
Marshall has seen an expanded role in Washington's offense each of his first three games with the team, as his 26 offensive snaps on Thursday marked a new season high. The Redskins got the 23-year-old more involved in the passing game playing from behind most of the contest, but Marshall's 4.8 yards per reception remind fantasy circles that he's mostly irrelevant behind Samaje Perine on the depth chart.
More News
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...