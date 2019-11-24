Redskins' Paul Richardson: Aggravates hamstring Sunday
Richardson won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a hamstring injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Richardson logged his first DNP of the season Week 11 against the Jets, but after following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen in advance of this contest, he was cleared to play through his hamstring concern. It appears he's aggravated the issue, ending the day with one catch (on two targets) for six yards.
