The Bengals are slated to sign Sinnett to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sinnett -- who had a stint with the team this summer -- gives the Bengals a depth option at quarterback to call upon should Joe Burrow (calf) be unable to play Monday night against the Rams. In that scenario, Sinnett could be elevated from the team's practice squad to back up Jake Browning.