Kamara rushed 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Patriots. He added three receptions for 17 yards.

Kamara dominated touches out of the New Orleans backfield, and he now has at least 24 touches in each of his two games this season. Efficiency was a different story, as his longest gain on the ground was 10 yards and that mark rose to 12 yards as a receiver. However, he managed a strong fantasy performance after finding the end zone for the first time this season from two yards away early in the second quarter. While he hasn't shown much explosiveness, Kamara should be featured heavily once again with Jamaal Williams (hamstring) sidelined for at least one more week.