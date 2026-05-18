Saints GM Mickey Loomis said Monday that the team will make a decision on Kamara's (knee) future with the team in "the next week or two," Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Loomis was mum on the subject, saying the Saints are "just trying to see how he's going to fit in on our roster," while adding that Kamara has not been offered a revamped contract. Kamara will turn 31 years old this summer and has spent his entire nine-year career with New Orleans, but the Saints signed Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million deal over the offseason. Both Kamara ($12.25 million per year) and Etienne ($12 million) are two of the 10 highest-paid running backs in the league, making it hard to envision the Saints paying both of them big money in 2026. Kamara has previously hinted that he'd only play for the Saints or retire. He averaged a career-worst 3.6 yards per carry on 131 attempts last season, rushing for just one touchdown. A once-prolific pass catcher out of the backfield, Kamara also averaged a career-low 5.6 yards per reception in 2025.