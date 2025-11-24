Kamara (knee) is getting an MRI on the injury he suffered during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara has produced at least 1,160 scrimmage yards in each of his first eight NFL regular seasons, but that streak of 1,000-yard campaigns would be in jeopardy if the MRI results reveal an injury significant enough to warrant Kamara missing additional action. Rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal took over as the Saints' lead back after Kamara got hurt, and Neal would presumably lead New Orleans' backfield in Week 13 at Miami if Kamara isn't available.