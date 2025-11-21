Kamara (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara's presence on injury reports has been a constant for New Orleans since he hurt his ankle during a practice in early October. A Week 11 bye apparently didn't change anything, with the Saints now listing Kamara as questionable for a third straight game. He's yet to actually miss a game this year, and he even took a season-high 22 carries his last time out, finishing with 115 total yards on 25 touches in the Week 10 win over Carolina.