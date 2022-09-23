Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against Tampa Bay but never seemed likely to play, and he ultimately was inactive while Mark Ingram and Tony Jones took over the backfield. This week, Kamara has a real shot, following limited practices Wednesday through Friday. If he ends up missing another week, Ingram would be the preferred fantasy play over Jones, who got just four touches on 34 snaps in the loss to Tampa (Ingram got 12 touches on 25 snaps). There's also the possibility of Kamara playing but in a limited role, something the Saints won't necessarily reveal ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.