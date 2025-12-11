Kamara (knee/ankle) officially didn't practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara hasn't practiced since he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 12 and now is in danger of missing a third game in a row Sunday versus the Panthers. No. 2 RB Devin Neal (abdomen) remained limited at Thursday's session, meaning Evan Hull and Audric Estime currently are the two healthy options at the position on the Saints' active roster.