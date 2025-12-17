Kamara (knee/ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kamara has yet to practice since he sustained a sprained MCL in Week 12, but the fact that coach Kellen Moore already has ruled out fellow RB Devin Neal (hamstring) for Week 16 action, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, would seem to indicate Kamara may be on the brink of a return to action. In order to do so, though, Kamara likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday. Evan Hull and Audric Estime are the only healthy backfield options on the Saints' active roster at the moment.