Kamara (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara exited last Monday night's game briefly with a knee injury, and he then popped up on this week's injury report with a back issue, getting in limited practices. The veteran doesn't need to practice much in order to play, but if he's not cleared for Sunday, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson would be next in line for backfield snaps for New Orleans, as Travis Etienne (hamstring) remains on injured reserve for at least three more weeks.