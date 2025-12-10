Kamara (knee/ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara has yet to practice since he suffered a sprained MCL in Week 12 against the Falcons, leaving his status cloudy ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Meanwhile, fellow RB Devin Neal (abdomen) was limited to begin Week 15 prep, which means Evan Hull and Audric Estime currently are the healthy backfield options on the Saints' active roster.