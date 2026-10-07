Kamara (back) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran was not at practice Wednesday after picking up a back injury during the Monday Night Football loss to the Falcons. Kamara has a couple more days to get back on the practice field before his status for Week 5 comes into question, but the back issue will be one to monitor. With Travis Etienne (hamstring) already out, Kendre Miller or CJ Donaldson may be more involved if Kamara is unable to go Sunday against the Vikings.