Lance caught three of four targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions in overtime.

With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve and Chris Olave in and out of the game multiple times Sunday, Lance played 62 of 90 offensive snaps against Detroit. He ran 45 routes on Tyler Slough's 63 dropbacks and looks like the clear WR3 for New Orleans while Tyson recovers from a severe hamstring strain. However, Lance is deep down the list for opportunities and touches behind Olave, Juwan Johnson, Travis Etienne and Devaughn Vele, giving him minimal fantasy appeal outside of dynasty formats.