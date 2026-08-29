Lance caught two of four targets for 28 yards in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Lance was drafted in the fourth round out of North Dakota State, but he has been outperformed by sixth-round pick Barion Brown throughout training camp and the preseason. Brown upstaged Lance again Friday by scoring a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Both rookie Day 3 picks have a chance to contribute out of the gate, as rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is expected to miss about two months, leaving Lance, Brown and Devaughn Vele as the top options behind Chris Olave.