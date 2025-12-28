Olave (back) is active for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Olave has periodically been bothered by a back issue since Week 13 prep, but he's suited up for each of the Saints' last four contests on his way to a 23-310-4 line on 37 targets during that span. His limited session Friday led the team to deem him questionable for Week 17 action, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported Saturday that Olave was expected to be active and ready for his normal workload, the former of which now has been confirmed. Assuming he's good for his roughly better than 80 percent weekly snap share Sunday, Olave again will operate as the top pass catcher for rookie QB Tyler Shough.